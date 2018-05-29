

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence weakened for the second straight month in May to the lowest level in nine months, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 113.7 in May from 116.9 in April.



Moreover, this was the lowest score since August last year, when it marked 111.3.



The negative evolution of the consumer confidence indicator reflected unfavorable dynamics of all components.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index worsened to a 16-month low of 104.7 in May from 105.0 in the previous month.



Among components, the index measuring confidence in the manufacturing sector remained stable at 107.7. Meanwhile, the morale improved in retail trade and weakened in construction and market services.



