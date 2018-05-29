

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU) announced that at a special meeting, its stockholders approved a proposal for the dissolution of Sohu Delaware and adoption of a plan of complete liquidation and dissolution of Sohu Delaware. As per the plan, Sohu Delaware will be dissolved; all outstanding shares of the common stock of Sohu Delaware will be cancelled, and American depositary shares representing ordinary shares of Sohu.com Limited, a Cayman Islands company (Sohu Cayman), will be distributed to the stockholders of Sohu Delaware on a pro rata basis.



The Sohu Delaware stockholders as of immediately prior to the effective time will be shareholders of Sohu Cayman through ownership of the ADSs, and will have the same relative economic interest in the Sohu Group as they did immediately prior to the liquidation. ADSs representing Sohu Cayman ordinary shares will be listed and traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the SOHU symbol in place of the shares of the common stock of Sohu Delaware, which will be delisted.



Sohu Delaware expects trading in the ADSs representing Sohu Cayman ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market to commence on June 1, 2018.



