Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 25-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.18p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---