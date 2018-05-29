Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 25-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2037.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 2054.54p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1986.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 2004.36p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---