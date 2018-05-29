--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend per share (Unit: yen) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earlier forecast of dividends for 2018 (Announced on Feb. 14, 2018) - 0.00 - 70.00 70.00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revised forecast of dividends for 2018 (Announced on May 29, 2018) - 20.00 - 70.00 90.00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Actual dividends for 2017 (January - December 2017) - 0.00 - 50.00 50.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, May 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) hereby announces that the Company has revised its forecast of dividends which was announced on February 14, 2018, as in the table given below.1. Changes in the forecast of dividendsNote1: SDK resolved payment of dividends of 30 yen per share based on the record date of May 11, 2017 at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2017, and paid them.2. Reason for the revision of dividend forecastSDK has revised the forecast of dividends per share to be paid based on the record date of June 30, 2018, taking collectively into account its policy on return to shareholders, stability in dividends, and the 2018 performance forecast.