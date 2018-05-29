

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS.TO) announced the TSX and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have approved its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 24 million of its cmmon shares. This represents approximately two percent of the common shares issued and outstanding as of May 24, 2018.



The company said the purchases under the bid may commence on June 4, 2018, and will terminate on June 3, 2019. Scotiabank will establish an automatic repurchase plan on June 4, 2018, under which its broker, Scotia Capital Inc., may periodically purchase its common shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid within a defined set of criteria.



