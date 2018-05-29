UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Results of EGM

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED (THE "COMPANY")

29 MAY 2018

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held earlier today the following special resolution in relation the Company's entry into the REIT regime was passed.

THAT, with effect from the Company entering into the UK REIT regime (expected to be effective on 1 July 2018 or as soon thereafter) pursuant to the terms of the notice given to HM Revenue & Customs in accordance with Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010: (i) the articles of incorporation produced to the meeting and initialled by the Chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification containing amendments required for the purposes of the Company's entry into the REIT regime be adopted as the articles of incorporation in substitution for and to the exclusion of all existing articles of incorporation; and (ii) the name of the Company be changed to UK Commercial Property REIT Limited.

The total number of proxy votes lodged was as follows:

For & Discretionary Against Withheld Total Votes (excluding votes withheld) No. of Votes % of Votes Cast No. of Votes % of Votes Cast Resolution: To approve the adoption of amended articles and change the Company name 847,268,180 100.00 136 0.00 391,779 847,268,316

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

As described more fully in the circular sent to shareholders on 3 May 2018 the Company will enter the REIT regime with effect from 1 July 2018. From 1 July 2018 the Company's name will be changed to UK Commercial Property REIT Limited.

Definitions

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular.

