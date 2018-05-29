

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production declined for the second straight month in April, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 1.3 percent year-over-year in April, following a 1.7 percent decrease in March.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted 9.7 percent annually in March, while manufacturing production remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.9 percent from March, when it slid by 2.9 percent.



