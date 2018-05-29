The Specialist for Measuring Technology intec Presents: ARGUS Broadband Testers at CEBIT and ANGA COM

LUEDENSCHEID, Germany, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

intec, Europe's leading provider of telecommunication measuring technology, is presenting its multifunctional ARGUS testers at CEBIT in Hanover and in parallel at ANGA COM in Cologne this year. This means that intec is represented on the world's largest information technology and telecommunications trade show and on Europe's leading business platform for broadband operators and content providers at the same time.

The focus is on the current product range of intec's popular combi testers. The new generation of the robust all-rounders is already successfully used by many of the leading European network operators.

Regular upgrades, which are geared to the rapid changes in the market, make the ARGUS testers even more future-proof and flexible for their users. The portfolio of xDSL interfaces now includes ADSL, SHDSL, G.fast, VDSL2 Annex Q (profile 35b, super vectoring) and VDSL2 bonding (up to profile 35b). Ethernet performance tests at GigE level (1 Gbit/s) such as loop, traffic generator and RFC2544 are also possible on fibre-based interfaces (FTTx, GPON).

Combined with the ARGUS Copper Box cable multimeter extension, the spectrum analysis for xDSL (up to 35 MHz) and for WLAN, WLAN-Scan, triple play tests (data, VoIP, IPTV) and much more, intec's devices are the only testers worldwide that offer such a broad range. The all-rounder ARGUS 166 combines all this in a multifunctional, handy and intuitive device.

"Our ARGUS testers are versatile and optimize daily procedures," says Dennis Zoppke, product manager at intec. "We're looking forward to convince our customers of the excellent performance of our products."

intec GmbH has 30 years of experience and is one of the leading providers of telecommunication measurement technology in Europe and beyond. With the ARGUS product range, intec offers easy solutions for commissioning and troubleshooting copper twisted pairs, xDSL and fibre connections as well as Ethernet and Ethernet-based triple play services.

ARGUS measuring devices are designed especially for the daily needs of international network operators, service providers and installation companies and have been sold more than 100,000 times over. Companies such as Deutsche Telekom, KPN, A1 Telekom and OTE trust the quality of "Made in Germany" intec products.

