Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. Local Time (3:15 a.m. ET). An audio webcast and slides from the presentation will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. Nomad Foods produces, markets and distributes brands in 17 countries and has the leading market share in Western Europe. The Company's portfolio of leading frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus and Goodfella's. More information on Nomad Foods Limited is available at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005007/en/

Contacts:

Nomad Foods Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Nomad Foods Limited

Taposh Bari, CFA

+1-718-290-7950

or

ICR

John Mills, Partner

+1-646-277-1254

or

Media Contact

Gladstone Place Partners

Felipe Ucros Max Dutcher

+1-212-230-5930