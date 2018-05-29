

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer sentiment remained unchanged again in May, survey results from the statistical office Insee said Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index held steady at 100 in May. Since February, the synthetic index has been at 100, its long term average.



Households' opinion on their past personal situation improved marginally, while their view on future financial situation lost one point.



The indicator for current saving capacity rose to 10 from 9. At the same time, the balance for expected saving capacity climbed to -3 from -9.



The survey showed that the share of households considering it as suitable time to make major purchases decreased slightly in May. The corresponding index came in at -5.



Further, households' opinion on both past and future standard of living weakened in May. The index for future standard of living dropped 4 points to -26, the lowest since October 2016. Similarly, the gauge for past standard of living slid 3 points to -39.



Households were more numerous than the previous month to expect prices to increase over the next twelve months. The score improved to -19 from -26.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX