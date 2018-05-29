Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced today that management will present a company update at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically synthesized medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing treatment modalities. Bicycle's internal focus is in oncology, where the company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates), targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of high unmet medical need. Bicycles' small size and exquisite targeting delivers rapid tumor penetration and retention while clearance rates and routes can be tuned to minimize exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The company's lead program, BT1718, is rapidly advancing towards the clinic in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The Company's unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the Company, Sir Gregory Winter and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

