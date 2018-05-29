

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased for the second successive month in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.3 percent rise in April.



The consumer price index less housing cost increased 0.2 percent annually in May, while it dropped 0.03 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in May after remaining flat in April.



