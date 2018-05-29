Mineral explorer IronRidge Resources has discovered multiple, broad visible pegmatite intersections as part of a reverse circulation drilling programme focused at finding lithium sources at its Ewoyaa project in Ghana, West Africa. AIM-listed IronRidge encountered continuous pegmatite intersections, ranging from 40 to 130 metres across the first nine holes drilled at Ewoyaa. Pegmatite is sometimes a source of lithium ore. While RC drilling was ongoing, with diamond core drilling planned on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...