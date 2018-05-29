Restaurant group Richoux posted a narrowing of its full-year losses but a drop in turnover as restaurants were shut or rebranded. In the 53 weeks to 3 December 2017, pre-tax losses narrowed to £4.5m from £6.7m the year before, even as turnover declined 17.4% to £11m. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in at £0.8m versus £0.2m the previous year. During the year, the board undertook a strategic review of all of the group's restaurants and ...

