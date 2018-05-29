Renold's shares rose more than 15% on Tuesday morning as the maker of industrial chains, gears and couplings predicted stronger margins after business improved in the second half of its financial year. Reporting results for the year to the end of March, Renold also said it achieved underlying organic revenue growth for the first time in several years. Adjusted annual operating profit edged down to £14.2m from £14.5m as underlying revenue rose to £191.6m from £184.6m. The company said ...

