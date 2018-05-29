Asiakastieto Group Oyj: New shares of Asiakastieto Group Plc registered into the Trade Register

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 MAY 2018 AT 2.15 P.M. EEST

New shares of Asiakastieto Group Plc registered into the Trade Register

A total of 23,443 new shares were subscribed for in Asiakastieto Group Plc's share issue directed to the company key personnel without payment.

The new shares have been entered in the Trade Register on 29 May 2018. After the registration, the total number of the shares in the Company is 15,125,621 shares.

The new shares produce the right to dividends and other distribution of assets as well as other shareholder rights as of the registration date 29 May 2018.

Trading of new shares alongside the existing shares will commence on 30 May 2018.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Jukka Ruuska, CEO

Asiakastieto Group Plc

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 19 500 clients, of which 10 500 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales were EUR 56,2 million and it had 156 employees at the end of 2017. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire

