SRAX to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, will participate in the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational.

SRAX's co-founder and CEO Christopher Miglino will present on Monday, June 4th at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET. Mr. Miglino and CFO JP Hannan will meet with investors on June 4th and June 5th. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

View SRAX's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SRAX.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX is developing a consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem transparency, choice and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About LD Micro

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

