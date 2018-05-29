sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,87 Euro		+0,12
+1,02 %
WKN: A2AS4M ISIN: US80007P8692 Ticker-Symbol: SA2D 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,11
12,352
13:27
12,09
12,42
13:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC11,87+1,02 %