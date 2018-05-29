A Study Confirms - Bindex Point-of-care Technology is Extremely Cost-effective in Osteoporosis Management

HELSINKI, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new study* published in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research reveals the immense cost-effectiveness and cost savings of Bindex point-of-care device in osteoporosis management pathway. In this parallel study, Bindex was implemented in the traditional management pathway and the new pathway was compared to the traditional one.

"This is a great evidence how unprecedented new technology will improve the healthcare system performance. The key is how the new technology will simplify the treatment pathways in the modern healthcare. With Bindex, we can notably improve the access for the highly needed osteoporosis examinations and yet save both time and money," says Bone Index's CEO, Dr. Ossi Riekkinen.

Bindex point-of-care device measures the cortical bone thickness of the tibia and the algorithm calculates the Density Index, a parameter which estimates bone mineral density at the hip as measured with DXA. Bindex detects osteoporosis with 90% sensitivity and specificity and will significantly help physicians with diagnosis. In January 2018, the American Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category III CPT code** for Bindex measurement.

"Bindex is validated in several publications with over 2 000 patients. However, the cost-effectiveness should be one of the key criteria when new technologies are reviewed for the use. The results of this cost-effectiveness study support the using of Bindex without any questions." says Dr. Janne Karjalainen, VP, CTO of Bone Index.

Bindex in the EU

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), there are almost 30 million men and women suffering osteoporosis and approximately 3.5 million new fragility fractures occur every year. The economic burden of incident and prior fractures has been estimated at € 37 billion. There are significant differences in the availability of osteoporosis diagnostics, its cost and service provisions in the EU and most countries have insufficient resources to implement current practice guidelines even if they are available.

"Bindex was originally designed to be used at primary healthcare and clinics where the early adopters were, however, increasing interest has risen for its use before or after fracture treatment at hospitals. Nonetheless, the mobility, clinical value and cost effectiveness of Bindex in the osteoporosis management will increase availability of diagnostics anywhere and that's why Bindex can truly make a difference in prevention of osteoporotic fractures and improving the quality of life for families in the EU," Dr. Karjalainen concludes.

*Soini E. et al. "Cost-effectiveness of pulse-echo ultrasonometry in osteoporosis management" ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research, 2018

**0508T: Pulse-echo ultrasound bone density measurement resulting in indicator of axial bone mineral density, tibia. Effective date July 1, 2018. https://www.ama-assn.org/sites/default/files/media-browser/public/cpt/cpt-category3-codes-descriptors.pdf

