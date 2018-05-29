

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - BMC Software and KKR announced a definitive agreement under which KKR will acquire BMC. The company is being acquired from a private investor group led by Bain Capital Private Equity and Golden Gate Capital together with GIC, Insight Venture Partners and Elliott Management.



BMC is a systems software provider which helps enterprise organizations manage and optimize information technology across cloud, hybrid, on-premise, and mainframe environments. The company serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100.



