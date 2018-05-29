Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandshótel hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 630169-2919 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 549300DF0KH0FOD36067 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) IH 140647 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000028892 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ISLANDSHOTEL/3.95 BD 20470614 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.860.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time 2.860.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date June 14, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date September 14, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date June 14, 2047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate 3,95% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date June 14, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date September 14, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments 120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 36 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Base index value 442,490000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Index base date June 14, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 42 Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) i.A1 (Reitun, February 2017) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Additional information N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 14, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 29, 2018 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of admission to trading May 30, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Order book ID 155563 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------