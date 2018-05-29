Moody's Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that its technology has been selected by Provinzial NordWest, one of Germany's leading insurers. Provinzial NordWest will be using the Moody's Analytics Economic Scenario Generator ("ESG") in two key areas: insurance liability valuations and investment strategy analysis.

The Moody's Analytics ESG is an award-winning, comprehensive simulation framework which is deployed by clients across areas such as actuarial reporting, risk and capital calculation and analysis, and investment and ALM analysis. Clients can meet their unique challenges by deploying the ESG with automation software, models, and economic content, for a complete solution.

Provinzial NordWest will combine the ESG with Moody's Analytics Portfolio Modeller for its stochastic modeling of dynamic, multi-asset investment strategies. Designed to support the evolving needs of investment and ALM teams in asset allocation and portfolio strategy design, Portfolio Modeller can be seamlessly integrated with the Moody's Analytics ESG.

In addition, Provinzial NordWest will take advantage of Moody's Analytics Automation Module, which allows insurers to streamline their modeling processes, in turn reducing production timelines and costs by automating model set-up, execution, and validation.

"Our decision to partner with Moody's Analytics was driven by their comprehensive offering," said Dr. Wilfried Homann, ALM Specialist at Provinzial NordWest. "The solution provides packaging, modeling, calibration and support services, with usable and intuitive software that allows us to automate key processes."

"We are delighted that Provinzial NordWest has selected the Moody's Analytics ESG," said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "We are pleased that Provinzial NordWest has joined the large and growing group of insurers that are using ESG for both actuarial applications and investment modeling, and look forward to working with them to accomplish their objectives."

Click here to learn more about the Moody's Analytics ESG.

Click here to learn more about the Moody's Analytics Portfolio Modeller.

