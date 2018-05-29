Plateau Energy Metals Inc.: Plateau Energy Metals reports 90% lithium extraction to sulphate solution from test work undertaken at ANSTO Minerals laboratories, Sydney Australia

TORONTO, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. ("Plateau" "PLU" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PLU) (FRANKFURT:QG1) (OTCQB:PLUUF), a lithium and uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce results from initial metallurgical test work undertaken at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation ("ANSTO Minerals") mineral processing laboratories in Sydney, Australia. The test work was completed on representative lithium-rich tuff samples collected from outcrop trenches at the Falchani discovery on the Company's Macusani Plateau lithium/uranium project in southeastern Peru.

The test work forms part of the Company's continuing efforts to unlock value from the Falchani high-grade lithium discovery and aims to demonstrate 'proof of concept' precipitation of lithium carbonate product employing an approach which involves simple atmospheric acid leaching of the lithium-rich tuff material followed by conventional lithium processing steps. Other process options for the up-front extraction of lithium continue to be examined by ANSTO Minerals in parallel with the current program.

ANSTO Minerals Test Work Results

The leach test work was conducted on bulk trench outcrop samples of the lithium-rich tuff from the Falchani discovery.

The sample contained 3,336 ppm Li and was milled to a P 80 150 micron (µm), with a slurry density of 30 wt%, and leached with a 48 hour residence time at 90-95 °C (similar conditions to the leach test work reported previously completed by TECMMINE in Peru).

150 micron (µm), with a slurry density of 30 wt%, and leached with a 48 hour residence time at 90-95 °C (similar conditions to the leach test work reported previously completed by TECMMINE in Peru). 90% of contained lithium was extracted to leach solution, which compares favourably and improves on the 80% Li extraction from the earlier TECMMINE test work.

Lithium extraction was reported steady at ~90% recovery level as early as 12 hours into the leach test, indicating shorter leach times should be considered.

Acid consumption was 153 kg/t of the material processed.

A preliminary lithium carbonate production flow-sheet using a 'simple' up-front sulfuric acid leach has been proposed by ANSTO Minerals (Figure 1 - Preliminary Acid Leach Lithium Carbonate (LC) Flow Sheet for Falchani.jpg (http://plateauenergymetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Figure_1_-_Preliminary_Acid_Leach_Lithium_Carbonate_LC_Flow_Sheet_for_Falchani.jpg), attached) and consists of well understood, conventional lithium processing steps.

The next phase of the ANSTO Minerals test work will be to produce a battery grade lithium carbonate product via this proposed flow sheet from a larger (15 kg) sample of lithium-rich tuff material. This work should be completed in the next 5-6 weeks.