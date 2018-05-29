

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced the TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) is available by prescription for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. TAVALISSE, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets the underlying autoimmune cause of the disease by impeding platelet destruction, was approved by the U.S. FDA in April 2018.



The company said, to assist with access to TAVALISSE, it is introducing RIGEL ONECARE, a support center to help patients and physicians navigate through insurance coverage requirements and provide financial assistance when needed, along with other support programs.



