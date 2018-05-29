888casino Unveils Sleek New Website

GIBRALTAR, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted online casino operator, 888casino, has undergone a major redesign, delivering a superior experience to its players powered by a brand new, state-of-the-art gaming platform and web application.

888casino is one of the most well-established online casino operators in the world, and has been providing players with a safe, secure and fair place to wager since it first launched in 1997.

The new website takes the player experience to the next level; it boasts a sleek and stylish design with a packed portfolio of premium games, with hundreds of slots, table games and live dealer titles from a raft of new suppliers to be added in the coming months.

This includes blockbuster hits from major suppliers such as NetEnt, Big Time Gaming, Quickspin, NYX, Scientific Games as well as Section8, the operator's own in-house development studio.

In addition, 888casino has strengthened its market-leading Live Casino with new games from Evolution Gaming.

888casino sets the standard when it comes to live tables, with live games available for blackjack, roulette and poker. Players can also access the Elite Lounge for a truly unique live casino experience.

The technology behind 888casino has also been upgraded. It is now powered by a brand-new gaming platform and web application, making it faster and more reliable than ever before. 888casino has taken a mobile-first approach to the redesign, ensuring it delivers an engaging and entertaining experience to those playing on smartphone and tablet devices.

The new gaming platform has been designed from the outset to be scalable and to help 888casino grow its presence in regulated markets around the world, including Italy and Denmark, as well as Sweden and USA.

Guy Cohen, SVP of B2C at 888, said: "888casino is a pioneer when it comes to online gambling technology, and this latest iteration of our website is intelligent, sophisticated and cutting edge. It ensures we deliver a smooth and faultless experience to our players."

