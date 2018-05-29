Cooper Tire today unveiled the new Discoverer AT3 family of tires at The Tire Cologne international trade show in Cologne, Germany. The line, which includes three distinct all-season, all-terrain tires for SUVs and light duty pick-ups as well as medium-to-heavy duty trucks, will be available for consumers later this summer.

The all new Discoverer AT3 family of tires includes:

Discoverer AT34S

The Discoverer AT34S provides reliable performance for SUVs and light duty pick-up trucks. Featuring Adaptive-Traction Technology, the Discoverer AT34S is designed to grip the driving surface, whether rocky or smooth, in hot or cold weather conditions. The tire is constructed using an innovative silica-based tread compound and Cooper's Sure-Grip five-rib, all-terrain pattern to provide off-road driving capability and excellent wet and dry traction. Its zigzag sipes improve vehicle stability while reducing stone retention, and uniquely shaped deep center grooves reduce hydroplaning. Severe weather rated, the Discoverer AT34S has patented saw tooth technology designed to trap snow in the tread to provide superior stopping distance on snowy surfaces. The AT34S offers a best-in-class 65,000-mile warranty and is available in 37 sizes from 15- to 20-inch rim diameters.

Discoverer AT3LT

Designed to haul heavy loads with improved tread wear resistance, the Discoverer AT3LT offers Durable-Tread Technology to prevent shredding and withstand the ongoing assault of driving on dirt and gravel. A new cut- and chip-resistant compound significantly improves performance on rough terrain and increases tread wear, and the shape of the tire has been engineered to provide even wear and superior handling. The Discoverer AT3LT features new Whisper Grooves to provide a sound barrier that reduces road noise as well as stone ejector ledges to easily discharge stone and gravel for enhanced durability. The tire carries a best-in-class 60,000-mile warranty and is available in 21 sizes from 16- to 18-inch rim diameters.

Discoverer AT3XLT

The Discoverer AT3XLT offers the features and durability found in the Discoverer AT3LT with the added capability and aesthetics provided by rugged traction shoulders. These large, interlocking biting edges are built into the tire's shoulders to offer traction and grip, additional resistance to abrasion and punctures, and added visual appeal for proud truck owners. Capable of extreme hauling and off-roading, the Discoverer AT3XLT offers Durable-Tread Technology and a best-in-class 60,000-mile warranty. The tire is available in 29 sizes from 15- to 20-inch rim diameters.

"Cooper is a trusted name in truck tires, and the new Discoverer AT3 tire line delivers on our history of providing outstanding products in this category. The highly anticipated replacement for our award-winning Discoverer A/T3, this new Discoverer AT3 line was created for three segments of consumers who want tires that offer comfortable highway driving with durability to go beyond the pavement," said Scott Jamieson, Cooper's Director of Product Management. "The Discoverer AT34S is designed for workday commutes and weekend adventure, while the Discoverer AT3LT is for medium-to-heavy duty work pickups and the Discoverer AT3XLT complements customized trucks with superior visual appeal while offering off-road capability. These are three reliable tires designed to take on tough driving conditions and excel in performance."

The Discoverer AT3 line of tires will be available this summer in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

