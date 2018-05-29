Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has made a strategic minority investment in QuantCube Technology, an innovative provider of real-time, AI-based predictive analytics for corporate clients, financial institutions and investment managers. The investment furthers Moody's engagement with innovative and advanced technologies.

"As the pace of technology innovation continues to accelerate, QuantCube has distinguished itself by offering powerful analytics using artificial intelligence and algorithmic processing to handle a wide variety of data," said Rob Fauber, President of Moody's Investors Service. "QuantCube's capabilities align well with Moody's objective of continuously enhancing the quality and timeliness of the information that informs our credit research and analysis, and we are pleased to be a part of their continued development."

Based in Paris, QuantCube supports a global and diverse client base with offerings including macroeconomic analysis, investment analysis and real-time analytics and data visualization. QuantCube's analysis draws upon large volumes of unstructured data across multiple sources to create forward-looking indicators.

"Moody's is a global leader in providing deep credit insights based on extensive data, and it has a strong understanding of the potential of AI and predictive analytics. We look forward to working together as our capabilities evolve," said Thanh-Long, Co-Founder and CEO at QuantCube.

Moody's has launched a series of initiatives across the company to harness innovative and emerging technologies. Moody's Investors Service (MIS) launched its Analytic and Technology Solutions group in 2017 to develop quantitative models and analytical tools for use in the rating process and across MIS, and to expand MIS's technology innovation activities, including advanced capabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The minority investment in QuantCube was funded through available offshore cash and will not have a material impact on Moody's 2018 financial results.

For more information, visit www.q3-technology.com.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

