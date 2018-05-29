Presentations Include Focus on Addressing Industry Trends for IoT and Automotive

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY) today announced that its executives will discuss Cypress' business and strategic outlook at the following upcoming investor events:

President and Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on June 6 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

El-Khoury and Trent will present at the 38th Nasdaq Investor Conference in London on June 12 at 9:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Both company presentations will be webcast live and available on-demand for two weeks following each event through Cypress' website at www.cypress.com/investors.

Cypress will also participate in the following investor events:

Michael Hogan, Vice President of Cypress' IoT Business Unit, will present at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30.

Sudhir Gopalswamy, Executive Vice President of Cypress' Microcontrollers and Connectivity Division, will present and participate in a panel discussion on autonomous vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at the Needham Automotive Tech Day in New York City on June 4.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress' microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005353/en/

Contacts:

Cypress PR

Samer Bahou, 408-232-4552

samer.bahou@cypress.com