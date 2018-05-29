Social Customer Care Expert Joshua March's Debut Book Shapes the Future of Customer Service

"Message Me: The Future of Customer Service in the Era of Social Messaging & Artificial Intelligence" gives brands a roadmap for the changing landscape of customer service in an age of A.I., chatbots, and messaging

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua March, CEO and Founder of the leading Social Messaging platform for customer care, Conversocial, today released his debut book Message Me: The Future of Customer Service in the Era of Social Messaging & Artificial Intelligence. The social customer care expert offers brands an insider's guide to bringing customer service into the social, mobile age. It is March's first book-a culmination of years of experience and insight into how businesses navigate the changing world of customer engagement in the age of Facebook, Twitter, Messenger and Mobile Messaging.

In a world where great service is all about speed and ease, where every customer experience-good or bad-is one Tweet away from going viral, and where every customer is ready and able to engage businesses over messaging channels, a robust plan for handling customer inquiries and complaints is critical to the bottom line. In Message Me, March offers his "Six pillars for the future of customer service," an invaluable resource for executives and professionals looking to keep up with the changing digital demands of the connected customer, including:

Lean-in to the Power of Messaging

Make Effective Use of Bots for Customer Care

Deploy Artificial Intelligence Effectively

Adopt a Messaging Approach to all Digital Channels

"In recent years, we've observed huge growth in social messaging applications, the launch of bot platforms that allow deeper interactive experiences (and even payments) within messaging conversations, and huge developments in artificial intelligence," says March. "The convergence of these trends will radically transform customer service over the next five years, and companies who stay ahead of these trends will be able to deliver a faster, more effortless customer experience than their competitors, a requirement in the social, mobile age-and every executive needs to have a solid understanding of how to achieve this."

Message Me takes an insider's look at delivering customer care over social and messaging channels through the prism of technology and the way businesses interact with consumers. Using high-profile case studies, March lays out the fundamental foundations for successful customer service operations in ways that any business large or small can apply. Key takeaways include:

Make it Effortless: Focus on reducing customer effort, not on delighting them, to maximize loyalty.

Focus on reducing customer effort, not on delighting them, to maximize loyalty. Keep up with Customer Expectations: Commit to full resolution of customer service issues over social and messaging in minutes, not days- that's the expectation customers have today.

Commit to full resolution of customer service issues over social and messaging in minutes, not days- that's the expectation customers have today. The Role of Bots and AI: With the shift of customer care into digital channels, especially messaging, automation and Deep Learning can be applied to customer service with the potential to revolutionize service delivery.

About the Author

Joshua March is founder and CEO of Conversocial, which provides the world's leading, social customer care platform to Fortune 500 companies including Google, Alaska Airlines, Hertz and more. March founded Conversocial in 2009 based on his vision that online communication and customer service were undergoing a fundamental shift, requiring businesses to invest in new processes and technologies to manage the rapidly shifting social landscape. A renowned social media expert, March previously founded leading social application company iPlatform, one of the world's first Facebook Preferred Developers, which was acquired in 2012. Based in New York, Message Me: The Future of Customer Service in the Era of Social Messaging & Artificial Intelligence is his first book.

About Conversocial

Conversocial is the leading digital care platform for social messaging for today's digital brands. Delivering a unified approach to a new generation of customer care that replaces traditional service channels, Conversocial enables hundreds of global brands including Hyatt, Tesco and Volaris to ensure they are supporting in-the-moment resolution, at scale, to drive profitable and lasting relationships through all social and digital channels. Conversocial creates a clear digital path for brand and consumer engagement that combines best-in-class technology and world-class services.



Conversocial is an official Facebook Preferred Developer, Facebook Marketing Partner and Instagram Community Management Partner. For more information, visit http://www.conversocial.com.

