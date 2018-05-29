Global Packaging Machinery Market Expected to Reach $62,063 Million by 2023

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Packaging Machinery Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, projects that the global packaging machinery market size was valued at $39,647 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $62,063 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023. The filling machines segment accounted for the maximum share in 2016 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



The demand for packaging machinery is largely driven by the increasing demand for consumer goods, increasing adoption of automated packaging machines, and development of energy efficient machines. Modern automated packaging machines are used in different stages of packaging and ensure that the stages are completed in minutes rather than hours compared to the older versions. The other key factor driving the global packaging machinery market is the increasing demand for packaging robots from several end-user industries. Packaging machines play a vital role in ensuring the product safety throughout the supply chain.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2239

Packaging machinery is used in packaging medical products and helps in maintaining the stability of drugs and maintains their shelf life. IMA S.p.A. and Robert Bosch GmbH are the major manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging equipment. Blister packaging machines, counting machines, tube filling & sealing machines, carton machines, case packaging machines, and labeling machines are the major machinery used in the pharmaceutical packaging market. Thus, the packaging machinery in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to exhibit a notable growth by 2023. In addition, the growing demand for attractive and innovative packaging in the food and cosmetics industry is expected to bolster the demand for packaging machinery.

The end user industries are increasingly shifting towards sophisticated, integrated, and standardized equipment to comply with environmental standards and reduce packaging waste. The global food & beverage industry is expected to grow at a notable rate over the forecast period. Majority of this demand is expected from emerging countries due to the rise in consumer income, demand for ready-to-eat packaged food, and improvement in living standards. This has increased the demand for packaged food worldwide, which in turn offers lucrative market opportunities for the packaging machinery market. The fastest growing end user industry for the packaging machinery market is the cosmetics industry segment, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and is forecast to reach $3,274 million by 2023.

Wrapping machines are the second fastest growing segment in the global packaging machinery industry. The majority of the growth in the market is expected to be witnessed from the emerging regions of Asia-Pacific and Africa. Factors such as increase in demand for fresh food & beverages, home & personal care goods, and pharmaceutical industries; and growth of the retail industry have driven the global wrapping packaging machineries market. However, labeling machines are likely to show a notable growth during the forecast period, owing to a rise in demand for customized packaging and government regulations for providing packaging labels on the products.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2239

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global packaging machinery industry in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of wide array of food & beverage and personal care product manufacturers in the region. The region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the near future, owing to high economic growth rate and high demand in emerging markets of China and India. North America and Europe are among the more mature markets for packaging machinery as these are developed regions with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market.

Key findings of the Packaging Machinery Market:

The food & beverage sector was the highest revenue generating market in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Cleaning & sterilizing machine is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.4% owing to growing focus on cleanliness and hygiene in the food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.

China is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific packaging machinery market, accounting for more than half share in 2016.

The key players focus on expanding their business operations in the emerging countries by adopting various strategies, such as acquisitions and contracts/agreements. The major players profiled in this report include Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, and Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Packaging Automation Solutions Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Packaging Robots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com