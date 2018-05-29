Aben Resources Ltd: Aben Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN (http://tmx.quotemedia.com/quote.php?qm_symbol=ABN)) (OTCQB:ABNAF (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ABNAF/quote)) (Frankfurt:E2L2 (http://en.boerse-frankfurt.de/stock/Aben_Resources_3-Share)) ("Aben" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the United States OTCQB Marketplace.

Aben Resources common shares commenced quotation on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol ABNAF, effective at the market open on May 29th, 2018. Aben's common shares are also quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities not listed on any other United States stock exchange. North American and international investors can now trade and find news, current financial disclosure, and real-time level 2 quotes for Aben Resources at the OTC website.

Jim Pettit, Aben Resources CEO stated: "The OTCQB listing gives our shareholders another avenue for trading, which is particularly useful for those living in the United States. It should also benefit Aben by broadening our access to capital for our projects."

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan.

Golden Triangle, B.C. claims map: http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg)

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com (http://www.abenresources.com/).

Aben Resources has approx. 78.8 million shares issued and outstanding.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

"Jim Pettit"

____________________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com (mailto:info@abenresources.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) for further information.

