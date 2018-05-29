WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in the 2018 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment Report in the Property Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO Service Provider Landscape. 'Leaders' were assessed highly for both their impact on the market, and for having the vision and capability to deliver services successfully.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a 'Leader' in the P&C Insurance BPM space for the fourth year in a row," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "WNS' differentiated positioning in the insurance space stems from having the right combination of deep domain expertise, technology-enabled offerings, advanced analytics, and client-centric focus. Today, WNS has several end-to-end BPM relationships with global leaders in P&C insurance, and the largest actuarial practice in the BPM industry. These capabilities uniquely position us to transform our clients core business processes and help them to better compete."

"WNS continues in its position as one of the key service providers in the P&C Insurance BPO domain, fortified through domain expertise, depth and breadth of services, and a consistent delivery record. Further, its global delivery model, leverage of analytics and automation, and capabilities spanning across the judgment-intensive processes, such as actuarial and underwriting, beyond the transactional ones, allow it to cater to the evolving needs of the insurers," said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group.

The Everest Group report highlights WNS' comprehensive coverage of the P&C Insurance value chain. The company was also cited for its capabilities across P&C insurance service lines, global scope of operations covering all major markets, and for its dedicated analytics, actuarial, and automation delivery teams. Buyers identified domain expertise, depth and breadth of services and a consistent delivery record as key strengths for WNS.

WNS delivers end-to-end solutions to the P&C insurance industry including claims management, policy administration, actuarial, risk management, fraud and compliance. Today, WNS serves over 30 global clients with a dedicated team of over 2,500 insurance professionals and solutions leveraging embedded analytics and state-of-the-art technologies including proprietary platforms, RPA, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2018, WNS had 36,540 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005620/en/

Contacts:

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Investors:

David Mackey

Corporate SVP-Finance Head of Investor Relations

+1 (201) 942-6261

david.mackey@wns.com

or

Media:

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com pr@wns.com