Life Insurance Quotes Comparison Engine Released by Life Ant

Life Ant Saves People Money by Offering Quotes from Multiple Major Providers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / The founders of Life Ant, a life insurance agency in Manhattan, are pleased to announce they have just released a new life insurance quote comparison tool. In the accompanying article, they have outlined how to use the tool to save on life insurance.

To read the new article in its entirety, please visit http://www.lifeant.com/life-insurance-quotes/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Life Ant understand that life insurance companies are not a "one size fits all" type of industry - especially in regards to the premium prices. This inspired them to launch Life Ant, and offer their valued clients quotes from multiple major providers.

Now, thanks to the new comparison engine, people can read more about Life Ant's pricing tool - which instantly provides them with accurate quotes from a number of major providers - and learn how each quote is broken down.

As the new article notes, even if people typically work with an insurance agent from a specific company or a financial planner, they should still compare quotes from a number of different life insurance companies.

"When you compare prices for yourself you get a feel for the market and you can be assured that you are getting a policy for an appropriate price," the article noted, adding that people may end up finding a policy that costs much less than the one option the agent is making available to them.

The new article also explains why the team at Life Ant believes that term insurance is a better option for most people, as opposed to whole life insurance.

"While some advisers recommend using whole life insurance as a portion of a client's investment portfolio, we think that term life insurance is sufficient in most cases," the article noted, adding that term life insurance is also the least expensive form of life insurance.

To help people understand what information is typically included in a quote comparison, the article on Life Ant also includes helpful graphics that explain what everything means.

"Life Ant is here to help you understand each product, and help you compare offerings from all the major insurance providers. This will help you receive the lowest cost policy, and provide the most insurance coverage for the ones you love," the article noted.

About Life Ant:

Life Ant is a life insurance agency located in Manhattan, New York City. Helping Americans find affordable life insurance since 2013, Life Ant has provided over one million free life insurance quotes. Please visit http://www.lifeant.com for a free quote today.

Life Ant

215 E 24th St. # 120

New York, NY 10010

Contact:

Thomas Rockford

office@lifeant.com

1-844-578-0620

SOURCE: Life Ant