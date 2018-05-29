Stocks in London fell further into the red by midday on Tuesday, playing catch-up to the heavy losses seen in Europe a day earlier amid political uncertainty in Italy and Spain. The FTSE 100 was down 1.3% to 7,626.82, with sentiment wobbly ahead of fresh elections in Italy and as Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faces a vote of confidence in his leadership at the end of week. In currency markets, sterling was down 0.5% against the dollar at 1.3246 but up 0.2% versus the euro at 1.1470. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...