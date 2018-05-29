Company Presenting on IoT Monitoring and Analytics Workloads at dotScale, Open Source Data Center Conference and IoT Slam Live 2018

InfluxData, the modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced that it will present on time series data monitoring and analysis at important industry events around the world next month.

Metrics, events, and other time-based data are being generated at an exponential rate, as there is a growing requirement for analyzing today's complex environments in today's Age of Instrumentation. The InfluxData Platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations and notifications.

InfluxData will participate at a number of important events globally in June, including:

dotScale, Paris. Paul Dix (@pauldix), InfluxData Founder and CTO, will lead a presentation on building out InfluxCloud 2.0 as a scalable multi-tenanted platform leveraging Kubernetes and Apache Arrow on June 1.

Open Source Data Center Conference, Berlin. Gianluca Arbezzano (@GianArb), Site Reliability Engineer, will present "Distributed Monitoring" on June 12.

IoT Slam Live 2018, Raleigh, N.C. David Simmons (@davidgsIoT), InfluxData IoT Evangelist, will present "Pushing IoT Analytics to the Edge" on June 21 in the Main Room of the Archie K. Davis Conference Center.

InfluxData is the overwhelming leader among Time Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines' latest results published last month. Its unique features enable customers to quickly build:

Monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their DevOps initiatives

IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time alerting and control

Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data and anomaly detection

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 400 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla, have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.

About InfluxData

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData's more than 400 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

InfluxData, InfluxCloud and InfluxDB are all trademarked by InfluxData. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005343/en/

Contacts:

InfluxData

Dan Spalding, 408-960-9297

dan.spalding@influxdata.com