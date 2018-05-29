Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) (Stuttgart: H9) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company"), announces its first 10,000 kg sample order with NHP Industries Inc. ("The Representative"). The Representative holds the exclusive distribution rights to a claim containing "Canadian Kootenay Clay" of the highest quality from the illite clay property located in the Kootenay region in British Columbia.

The Representative, or its associate partners, is committed to complete all aspects of an agreement signed earlier this year. The Company hopes to make delivery of this initial order by mid-June, 2018.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base-metal mineral deposits in North America and elsewhere.

