sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,089 Euro		+0,004
+4,71 %
WKN: A1JUD5 ISIN: CA5005831097 Ticker-Symbol: 3FX 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOOTENAY SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOOTENAY SILVER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC
HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC0,056+5,66 %
KOOTENAY SILVER INC0,089+4,71 %