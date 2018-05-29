

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Time is flying, and we are already five months into the year. Thirteen novel drugs have been approved by the FDA so far in 2018 - with 4 being greenlighted in the month of May.



There were also a couple of firsts that happened on the regulatory front this month - with the first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia, Retacrit, developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE); the first preventive treatment for migraine, Aimovig, developed by Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and the first non-opioid treatment for management of opioid withdrawal symptoms in adults, Lucemyra, developed by US WorldMeds LLC, getting the FDA's stamp of approval.



Another regulatory development that made headlines in May was the House of Representatives passing the 'Right to Try' legislation that provides an authorized pathway for terminally ill patients to gain access to promising drugs that are still under clinical trial testing. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law. However, critics doubt whether this new legislation would be of any help to the terminally ill patients.



Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks that await FDA word in June 2018.



