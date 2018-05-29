

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted, with Priority Review, the company's New Drug Application for gilteritinib for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed or refractory (resistant to treatment) Acute Myeloid Leukemia with a FLT3 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.



The NDA is based on the ongoing Phase 3 ADMIRAL trial investigating gilteritinib for the treatment of adult patients with FLT3mut+ relapsed or refractory AML. The PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA is November 29, 2018.



