

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Tuesday morning despite fears that problems in Italy will infect European markets.



U.S. equities and commodities were open for trading again after the Memorial Day break.



July gold was down $1.50 at $1307/oz, unable to add to last week's gains. Silver was also lower at $16.44.



There was some optimism that the U.S.-NorthKorea summit could be revived, denting gold's safe haven appeal.



Standard and Poor's S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.7 percent, compared to 0.8 percent growth last month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report for May is projected to be 128.1 slightly down from 128.7 in the previous month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing index for May will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 23.2 up from 21.8 in April.



