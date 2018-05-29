

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Xalkori, or crizotinib, for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon 14 alterations with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.



In addition, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Xalkori for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma or ALCL that is anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK-positive.



According to Pfizer, the Breakthrough Therapy designation for patients with metastatic NSCLC with MET exon 14 alterations was supported by results from an expansion cohort of the Phase 1 PROFILE 1001 study, in which Xalkori showed antitumor activity.



MET is a transmembrane tyrosine receptor kinase which is expressed in several types of cells. In patients with NSCLC, MET exon 14 alterations occur in about three percent of NSCLC tumors.



Xalkori is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors are ALK-positive or ROS1-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test.



Xalkori became a first-line standard of care for ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC in its first approved indication and has proven to be a practice-changing treatment for patients with ALK-positive and ROS1-positive NSCLC, globally. It is the only FDA-approved treatment indicated for both ALK-positive and ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC.



If approved in patients with metastatic NSCLC with MET exon 14 alterations, Xalkori will be the only TKI with demonstrated efficacy in three separate biomarker-driven indications in NSCLC, Pfizer said.



