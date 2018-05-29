The Logo Company is Actively Recruiting New Resellers for its White Label Logo Design Service

The New York City-Based Company Recently Rebooted its Reseller Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / The founder of The Logo Company, a top online logo design studio, is pleased to announce that the company recently rebooted its reseller program. As part of this re-launch, The Logo Company is actively looking to recruit new resellers to their white label logo design service.

To learn more about the logo design reseller program, please check out https://thelogocompany.net/reseller/?prm.

As a company spokesperson noted, for web designers, marketing consultants, entrepreneurs and others who are looking for an extra revenue stream, the white label logo design reseller program is a perfect additional service option.

"If logo design marketing material design and print are services you could offer to your clients, you can become a member of our white label reseller program," the spokesperson noted, adding that there is no cost to join and members benefit from premium service while paying lower prices than normal clients.

"We have existing resellers selling our logo designs for several hundred dollars per project. We have one reseller who sells logo design for over $1,000 a time to his clients."

Signing up for the reseller program is easy and stress-free; clients can either email in some basic information about what they have in mind for their logo, fill out a short questionnaire on the website or call the friendly and experienced team at The Logo Company for help.

After paying using a secure link for 30 percent less than the company's list prices, clients will then have access to their unbranded project management system. Then, after three working days, clients will have a minimum of five initial designs that they can review with their own clients.

For people who do not want their clients to know they are part of the reseller program, the professional team at The Logo Company promises to keep their secret.

"They will think they are dealing directly with you. Your client's designs will never appear in our portfolio," the spokesperson noted.

About The Logo Company:

The Logo Company is a leading online design studio with more than 20 years experience of designing custom logos for businesses around the world. TrustPilot.com rates The Logo Company as excellent with over 1,000 five star reviews. For more information, please visit https://thelogocompany.net.

The Logo Company

1180 Avenue of the Americas, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Contact:

Kevin Booth

logosale@thelogocompany.net

+1 212 382 4644



