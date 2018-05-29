

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were sharply lower Tuesday morning, extending last week's declines.



Prices have tumbled from 4-year highs amid widespread reports that OPEC will start pumping oil at a faster pace. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE are planning to meet Sunday to discuss.



Meanwhile, the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count was up 15 at 859, according to Baker Hughes, a sign the U.S. shale oil industry is booming.



WTI light sweet oil for July was down $1 at $66.88 a barrel.



Standard and Poor's S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.7 percent, compared to 0.8 percent growth last month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report for May is projected to be 128.1 slightly down from 128.7 in the previous month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing index for May will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 23.2 up from 21.8 in April.



