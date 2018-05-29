Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics Inc. (CSE: BBT) (OTC Pink: BBHKF) (FSE: BBW) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved an amendment to its license to permit its subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers, to produce cannabis oil.

"This is a significant milestone in the advancement of Benchmark's business plan. The ability to produce oil perfectly aligns with Benchmark's targeted pharmaceutically-focused business vision," states Mr. Zhang Johnson, CEO of Benchmark.

In March, Benchmark purchased and installed an advanced extraction technology machine for the purposes of extracting cannabinoids from plant material. In early April, Benchmark submitted to Health Canada the required application information to seek approval for production of cannabis oil. This application included a full suite of GMP-focused standard operating procedures, equipment list and description, cannabis oil production and destruction processes, and other required information.

After a thorough review, several replies to Health Canada's requests for information, the installation of the advanced extraction equipment, Health Canada concluded that Benchmark, via its 100% owned subsidiary Potanicals Green Growers, had met the approval requirements for production, possession, and destruction of cannabis oil. Accordingly, Health Canada approved the application for license extension, and Benchmark has now commenced oil production for its expected pharmaceutical-focused product pipeline. Benchmark will require a further extension of the license before it may sell cannabis oil to patients.

The current state of Benchmark's ACMPR license (as it is written on the Health Canada Federal License as at May 28, 2018):

LICENSE FOR DRIED MAR I HUANA : approval for production, possession, sale* or provision*, shipping*, transportation*, delivery*, destruction.

LICENSE FOR BOTTLED CANNABIS OIL: approval for production, possession, sale* or provision*, shipping*, transportation*, delivery*, destruction.

LICENSE FOR CANNABIS IN IT'S NATURAL FORM: CANNABIS RESIN: approval for production, possession, destruction.

LICENSE FOR MARIHUANA PLANTS: approval for production, possession, destruction.

LICENSE FOR CANNABIS SEEDS: approval for possession and destruction.

*this asterisk symbol, as it is written on the Health Canada License, indicates a restriction on this activity such that Benchmark, via its subsidiary Potanicals Green Growers, can sell or provide, ship, transport, and deliver substances authorized for sale or provision on their license to other licensed dealers currently solely for the purposes of conducting analytical testing.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Botanics, Inc. is: "Cannabis Redefined".

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia that is positioned to provide financing, partnership and acquisition opportunities to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry.

In November 2017, the Company acquired its first subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. Potanicals Green Growers possesses a Health Canada license to cultivate cannabis and is an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (ACMPR) Licensed Producer. In its first phase of operations, Potanicals is currently cultivating in its 12,700 square foot PHASE I indoor production facility. Benchmark has additional sites currently being retro-fitted for large scale cultivation expansion.

About the Advanced Extraction Technology

This supra-critical CO2 extraction technology machine is equipped with an Apeks Diaphragm Compressor Technology which allows for cold separation to preserve volatile oils ensuring high-quality extractions. The energy-efficient, low-maintenance diaphragm compressor gas pump increases processing efficiency, while utilizing CO2 as a solvent for oil extraction. This inherently involves no toxins, heavy metals or hydrocarbon materials being in contact with the extracted oils. The ability of the CO2 to selectively extract affords the ability to create unique extractions that have varying levels of desirable oils and waxes. Additionally, less desirable plant constituents, like chlorophyll, can be de-selected rendering a much more pure and standardized end-product.

