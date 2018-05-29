

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com inc. (CRM) is slated to release its Q1 financial results after the bell today. Accelerating demand and strong execution across all of the company's customer segments are expected to propel its Q1.



Q1 Guidance



* Projects Q1 revenue of $2.925 billion - $2.935 billion; Consensus - $2.94 billion. * Sees Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.09 - $0.10 * Expects Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 - $0.44; Consensus - $0.46 per share. * Expects Y-o-Y deferred revenue growth of 23% - 24% in Q1.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP net loss $9.21 mln * GAAP loss - $0.01 per share * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.28 * Total revenue - $2.39 bln.



FY19 Outlook



Salesforce.com raised its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to $12.6 billion - $12.65 billion, up 20% - 21% year-over-year growth, reflecting its confidence and ability to reach its long-term target of $20 billion - $22 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2022. Thirty-three Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion.



* Sees FY19 GAAP EPS of $0.61 - $0.63 * Projects FY19 non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 - $2.04; Consensus - $2.13 per share.



March 20, the company agreed to acquire MuleSoft, one of the world's leading platforms for building application networks, for about $6.5 billion to accelerate custoers digital transformation. This deal enable customers to surface data across all of their systems from legacy software to cloud applications to mobile apps and IoT.



Global PC maker HP Inc. (HPQ) is set to release its Q2 results after the bell today. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $13.57 billion.



* Sees Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 - $0.49, incl. $0.02 net benefit from the U.S. tax reform.



* Expects Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.42 - $0.46.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP EPS from cont. ops. - $0.33 * GAAP net income from cont. ops. - $0.6 bln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.40 * Non-GAAP net income - $0.7 bln * Net revenue - $12.4 bln



Hikes FY18 Outlook



* Raises FY18 non-GAAP EPS target by $0.15 incl. $0.10 net benefit from U.S. tax reform, to $1.90 - $2.00. Consensus - $1.98 per share.



* Now sees FY18 GAAP EPS of $2.53 - $2.63.



