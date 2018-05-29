Bomgar Remote Support 18.2 introduces the redesigned Bomgar Vault for Remote Support, an integrated credential store that protects privileged credentials and identities used by the service desk.

Bomgar's enterprise-leading Remote Support software allows organizations to securely access and support any device or system, anywhere in the world, while improving security and productivity.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today released the latest version of its enterprise-leading Remote Support solution. Bomgar Remote Support enables IT service desks and support centers to access and fix nearly any remote device, running any platform, located anywhere in the world. Technicians using Bomgar can quickly connect to, view, and control remote systems and devices, chat and collaborate with end-users or other technicians, all while improving remote access security.

Bomgar Remote Support 18.2 introduces the new Bomgar Vault for Remote Support. Completely redesigned and fully integrated, the Bomgar Vault was developed for IT help desk technicians who need to access privileged credentials to complete their job tasks. Administrators can now eliminate the need for technicians to memorize or manually track passwords. Additionally, Bomgar Vault improves productivity as users can inject privileged credentials directly into an endpoint with just one click without ever knowing or seeing the credentials. The new Bomgar Vault also includes a discovery feature to automatically find and protect AD and local administrator credentials.

"An organization's insiders, such as IT administrators and service desk technicians, need privileged access to support users and sensitive systems. However, such access is often granted in uncontrollable and untraceable ways making the organization more vulnerable to attacks," said Donald Hasson, director of ITSM product management at Bomgar. "Privileged accounts and passwords are prime targets in cyberattacks because they allow hackers to utilize legitimate credentials with elevated permissions to access other areas of the network. If credentials are stolen or compromised, cybercriminals can move laterally across your network, expanding the damage beyond the initial breach. Bomgar's solutions are designed with security in mind, to help organizations safeguard their most critical systems, accounts and credentials to protect their IT networks from today's threats."

In addition to improving security for privileged credentials, Bomgar Remote Support 18.2 also includes updates to help organizations improve service desk productivity and the overall user experience, including:

Public Portal Scheduling Options - Configure the times that your Bomgar public support portal is open for users to request support sessions.

Configure the times that your Bomgar public support portal is open for users to request support sessions. Customizable Issue Submission Fields - Define which fields are shown when using issue submission to start a support session, and only capture the necessary information relevant for your organization.

Define which fields are shown when using issue submission to start a support session, and only capture the necessary information relevant for your organization. Direct Web Console Login - Access the Bomgar Web Rep Console directly from a dedicated URL, allowing technicians to start a Bomgar support session more quickly.

Access the Bomgar Web Rep Console directly from a dedicated URL, allowing technicians to start a Bomgar support session more quickly. Expanded Web Console Permissions Administrators can apply network restrictions more granularly to Bomgar Web Rep Console users.

For more information about Bomgar Remote Support, or to request an evaluation, please visit: www.bomgar.com/remote-support.

