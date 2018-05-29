Claroty Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the OT Network Protection Market with Its Holistic Security Platform

Claroty's cybersecurity products are a unique combination of continuous threat detection, secure remote access, and enterprise management console

SANTA CLARA, California, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American operational technology (OT) network protection platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Claroty with the 2018 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for consolidating its position in the industrial cybersecurity market. Claroty delivers unmatched product value through its holistic enterprise-class OT security platform, which supports the open and proprietary protocols of all major industrial control systems (ICS) equipment vendors. It offers engineers, operators, and cybersecurity professionals the deepest visibility into their OT networks and full protection of their ICS, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) assets.

"Claroty's platform performs continuous, real-time monitoring to deliver a range of benefits including context-rich alerts, non-intrusive monitoring, access policy enforcement and control, and agentless deployment to a central management console," said Sankara Narayanan Senior Industry Analyst. "Its continuous threat detection software, installed on a server or run as a virtual machine (VM), connects to a SPAN port on a switch. The solution then views the traffic and makes a copy of it, rather than asking network assets any questions."

Because the solution uses deep packet inspection (DPI), Claroty does not leave a footprint on the industrial network. Instead, it safely monitors ICS network traffic from the outside. This also means that there is zero impact on existing critical ICS or OT systems.

Significantly, Claroty's continuous threat detection software automatically discovers, classifies, and profiles the assets according to IP address, appropriate asset category, and type of communication. It builds an active inventory of assets prior to the threat detection stage, creates a deep profile of the network communication patterns, and uses this information to generate a high-fidelity behavioral baseline model that characterizes legitimate traffic. As soon as an attacker tries to gain a foothold on a server or perform reconnaissance on the network, Claroty will detect the activity as anomalous traffic and provide the system and organization control (SOC) with context-rich alerts.

Another major value proposition from Claroty is risk assessment. It analyzes the risk levels of certain assets and connections on the network and highlights the high-risk elements so customers can quickly secure them. Although competing solutions may be able to find an anomaly and send numerous alerts for every anomaly found, Claroty's solutions pull out far more granular and actionable information. For instance, the product can discern the kind of OT industrial conversations taking place as opposed to only checking the identity of the IP addresses engaged in conversations and the frequency of conversations.

"Claroty's strategic partners include two of the largest industrial control vendors-Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric-and one of the world's largest networking companies-Cisco. Unlike other vendors, Claroty's platform is the fulcrum of its partners' new managed security services business," noted Sankara Narayanan. "For enhancing the value proposition of its customers and partners, Claroty richly deserves Frost & Sullivan's Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Claroty

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams and deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines, with backing from premier investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Innovation Endeavors. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, the Claroty team is building an unparalleled suite of integrated products addressing the full spectrum of cybersecurity protection, control, detection and response requirements. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

