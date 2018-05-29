With support from Invest NI, Bamboo Rose is building a Belfast-based software development and customer support team

Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise platform connecting the retail community, announced today the opening of a new office in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The project is supported by Invest Northern Ireland and will see Bamboo Rose expand its international presence and create up to 75 new roles in Belfast.

With current offices in Boston, Bangalore, Hong Kong, and Maidenhead, U.K., Bamboo Rose is expanding to meet the needs of its European customers. Just as the Boston office provides support to U.S.-based companies, the Belfast office will support customers in the U.K. and other European cities. The bulk of the Belfast employees will focus on software development and engineering, increasing Bamboo Rose's global support and services.

"By opening this office in Belfast, and tapping the vast pool of tech talent located here, Bamboo Rose is making great strides toward mobile engineering and other software advancements," said Sue Welch, CEO at Bamboo Rose. "The wealth of talent in Belfast will drive significant growth in our tech operations in the next few years, ultimately powering us to innovate further and create better software to connect the international retail community.

"As well as providing support to help create the new jobs, Invest NI has introduced us to other software companies and helped us understand the local market and culture."

The new Belfast office is the latest in a series of actions focused on continuous product enhancement and innovation. In December, Bamboo Rose announced new capabilities associated with 3D design, augmented reality, and machine learning; in September, Bamboo Rose rolled out the first fully mobile product innovation platform in the industry.

Positioned in a center of technological talent, the Belfast office will draw from nearby educational institutions like Queen's University and Ulster University. The investment in Northern Ireland will allow Bamboo Rose to tap into international resources not previously available, joining the ranks of other Boston-based companies expanding offices into the leading technology hub of Belfast.

As an additional part of its commitment to advancement, Bamboo Rose will also host part of its Innovation Lab in the new office. This lab is the company's testing ground for emerging technologies, functionality, content, and services. It serves to concentrate creativity and the development process to continuously improve the multi-enterprise retail platform. While not all projects in trial in the innovation lab make it to the platform, some examples of projects currently in the lab include: 3D sampling, digital and labor-based services using AI and advanced analytics, and voice recognition.

"Bamboo Rose is joining many other tech companies locating to Northern Ireland, connecting them with the workforce they need to drive forward their business," said Gary Hanley, Senior VP for North Americas at Invest NI. "Our business-friendly environment and availability of highly skilled people is continuing to attract new businesses here. With both an R&D function and a professional services team, the new office in Belfast will offer a variety of roles for software engineers and support staff."

To learn more about Bamboo Rose, visit us at bamboorose.com.

About Bamboo Rose:

Bamboo Rose is the leading product innovation platform connecting the retail community to discover, develop, and deliver products at consumer speed. Our company is made up of retail experts with decades of experience at some of the largest global retailers. Our collaborative B2B platform combines intelligent product lifecycle management (PLM), Sourcing, Global Trade Management (GTM). We help retailers and suppliers simplify the product creation and delivery process to bring great products to market faster, more efficiently and at higher margins. Bamboo Rose serves over 85 major retailers and 400 brands (including American Eagle, Family Dollar, Home Depot and more) and connects 35,000 suppliers and 150,000 user members. Learn more at bamboorose.com, or find us on Twitter at @GoBambooRose.

About Invest NI:

As the regional business development agency, Invest NI's role is to grow the local economy by helping new and existing businesses compete internationally, and by attracting new investment to Northern Ireland. Part of the Department for the Economy, Invest NI provides strong government support for business by effectively delivering the government's economic development strategies. Learn more at investni.com, or on Twitter at @InvestNI.

