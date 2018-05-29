Brings Federos' scalable platform solutions to enterprises in North America

Federos, the leading provider of next-generation, service management solutions for telecommunications service providers, managed service providers and enterprises, announced today a reseller partner relationship with Customer First Consulting, a provider of IT infrastructure consulting services. Customer First Consulting will be a value added reseller and systems integrator of Federos' scalable platform solutions to enterprises in North America.

"With Customer First Consulting as our partner, enterprises and managed service providers now have immediate access to all the benefits of our Assure1 and Fusion1 comprehensive service management solutions," said Bill Cannon, chairman and chief revenue officer at Federos. "In addition to streamlined operations, customers also receive the latest cost-efficient and workable IT infrastructure management solutions provided by Customer First Consulting."

The Federos Assure1 integrated software platform helps transform service management by eliminating the complexity of the operations center. The scalable platform consolidates legacy systems and tools across hybrid and cloud infrastructures, and leverages machine learning and event analytics to improve service quality. Built on a scalable, open platform, Assure1 simplifies how operators visualize, search and analyze data in real-time to quickly prevent and resolve service-impacting incidents.

Fusion1 provides contextual visualization and workflow automation to serve as a single source of truth for service management and optimize virtual services over multiple cross discipline systems. It provides management and operations teams with key data on all business and IT Operations including order management, Service Level Agreement (SLA) reporting, performance, availability, change and topology. This results in a demonstrable, differentiated and accurate visualization of management systems to optimize virtual services and introduce cloud-based offerings while increasing service quality and reducing operational costs.

"Customer First Consulting is delighted to have the opportunity to implement Federos solutions, enabling our customers to manage operations and systems via a single management interface, consolidate disparate tools and have unlimited scalability," said Wayne Heffner, Founder at Customer First Consulting. "With Assure1 and Fusion1 we can simplify and accelerate ITSM tool consolidation and automate operational excellence within the enterprise command center environment."

Customer First Consulting offers technology solutions for enterprise customers by integrating people, process and products to provide service delivery excellence. Customer First's consultants have decades of experience providing IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions, infrastructure design, implementation and operation, as well as organizational alignment and process automation.

Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 software provide a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant platforms use an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2, and Virtus use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

