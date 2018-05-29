ShotSpotter Stock Posts Strong GrowthCampus shootings. Angry protestors. Calls for gun control.The media is full of these topics in the U.S. these days. There are continuous debates on how to bring gun violence under control. But there is no consensus or clear solution.However, there is one company that is deploying its technology to secure campuses and other high-risk communities in the event of such incidents.Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) is a leading player with technology that detects gunshots. This helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to these incidents as quickly as possible.ShotSpotter.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...